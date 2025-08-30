Ohio man charged after allegedly taking photos of customers at Chipotle, including 12-year-old girl

GROVE CITY — An Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly took photos of two customers at a Chipotle restaraunt, including a 12-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court records obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV, 53-year-old Dustin Bishop of Grove City is charged with Voyeurism, a misdemeanor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 19 at the Chipotle in Grove City.

Bishop was allegedly seen taking a photo down a young girl’s shirt while standing behind her in line, according to an affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court.

He’s also accused of taking a photo up another woman’s shorts, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The girl’s mother confronted Bishop inside the restaraunt with help from a Chipotle employee.

Both the mother and the employee saw the images on Bishop’s phone and made him delete them before he left, according to the affidavit. Another witness wrote down his license plate and called the police.

The next day, detectives served a search warrant at Bishop’s home. They said he had just returned from another Chipotle and was wearing the same clothes caught on Chipotle’s surveillance from the day before, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A search of his phone allegedly revealed images of women’s feet, and Bishop reportedly told the detectives he had a “foot fetish.”

The affidavit also says, “a quick view of the images showed he was again taking photographs of females at the Chipotle he was just at.”

Investigators also discovered 26 images of girls who were unclothed or engaged in sexual activity, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Bishop eventually admitted to taking inappropriate photos on Aug. 19 at Chipotle, stating he didn’t touch anyone or make any advances.

Bishop’s phone was taken to the police department, where authorities found an image of the woman from Aug. 19 still on his phone, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Bishop was arrested on Monday, Aug. 25.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group