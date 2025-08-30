Suspect found hiding in trash can after hours-long search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies took a man into custody after a lengthy search in a local neighborhood.

Around 7:00 p.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence situation on Oneida Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect run away from the home, cross I-75 on foot, and run into a neighborhood.

A drone and a K-9 were used to search the area.

The suspect was found hiding inside a trash can, located at the back of a home.

Around 9:50 p.m., our News Center 7 crew saw deputies take the man into custody.

He was booked into jail for domestic violence and an unrelated warrant.

