OSHP responds to reported water rescue in Northern Miami Valley

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to a reported water rescue in the Northern Miami Valley.

Multiple law enforcement and medics were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. to reports of two boaters in the water at St. Marys Boat Club at the 900 block of Edgewater Drive, an OSHP dispatcher from the Wapakoneta Post told News Center 7.

An OSHP helicopter is flying above Grand Lake St Mary’s, according to the website, flightradar24.com.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

