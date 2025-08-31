62-year-old woman dead, 1 other hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 62-year-old woman is dead, and one other person was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County Saturday evening.

Around 7:12 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 705 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Ford F-i50 truck driven by 62-year-old Kathleen Forwerck of Celina was traveling west on SR 705.

A blye Ford F-450, driven by 35-year-old Candace Muir of Waynesfield, Ohio, was heading north on U.S Route 127.

Forwerck failed to yield the right of way to Muir at the posted stop signs, causing the pickup trucks to collide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Forwerck was pronounced dead at the scene. Muir was taken to Coldwater Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

