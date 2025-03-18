‘Forever chemicals’ in drinking water at WPAFB over EPA guidelines

WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB — Wright Patterson Air Force Base has announced its drinking water contains over the allowed amount of PFAs or “forever chemicals.”

In June 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set new regulations for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water, establishing maximum contaminant levels for specific PFAS.

Levels of PFAS in drinking water at WPAFB are consistent with previous regulations but do not meet the updated regulations, the base said in a media release.

The base said since 2014 they have invested more than $61 million in environmental cleanup efforts, including PFAS monitoring and treatment systems.

WPAFB must meet the regulations by April 26, 2029.

The base said it plans to install additional water treatment systems once it receives funding.

