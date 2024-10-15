Firefighters respond to house fire, caused by possible explosion in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire caused by a possible explosion in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several fire departments including Port Jefferson and Van Buren were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 17000 block of Sharp Road on initial reports of house fire.

An iWitness 7 viewer sent News Center 7 a photo that showed a large plume of smoke from a fire after a large boom around 2 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shelby County dispatchers told News Center 7 that several firefighters were on the scene but could not confirm if a house exploded.

Visit this website if you have photos and videos you’d like to share.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



