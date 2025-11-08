Firefighters respond to camper fire in Miami County

TROY — Firefighters responded to a camper fire in Troy early Saturday morning.

Around 5:36 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Atlantic Street on reports of a camper fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

