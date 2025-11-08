Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person won $30,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 16, 21, 23, 48, and 70. The Megaball was 5.

The winning ticket was sold in Prize Tier x3.

No one won the $843 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with an estimated jackpot of $900 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group