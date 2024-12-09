Firefighters put out train fire in Ohio

SALEM — A portion of train tracks was closed after a train fire in Ohio Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire broke out in Salem at the West Pershing Street crossing, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Salem Fire Department posted photos on its Facebook page.

Photos show damage to the train’s locomotive.

“The fire was in the engine compartment of the locomotive and was handled quickly. Only the locomotive was involved, no cargo or chemicals. Off-duty firefighters were called in as a precaution,” they wrote.

No one was hurt, according to CBS affiliate WKBN TV.

The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department said they provided mutual aid.

Part of train tracks closed after fire in Ohio Photo contributed Salem Fire Department (via Facebook) (Salem Fire Department (via Facebook) /Salem Fire Department (via Facebook))

Part of train tracks closed after fire in Ohio Photo contributed Salem Fire Department (via Facebook) (Salem Fire Department (via Facebook) /Salem Fire Department (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



