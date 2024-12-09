‘So proud of you Chase;’ Kirk Herbstreit’s son signs with Michigan

CINCINNATI — The son of ESPN football analyst and Centerville native Kirk Herbstreit has signed to play college football with Ohio State’s biggest rival.

St. Xavier senior quarterback Chase Herbstreit has signed to play football at the University of Michigan, St. X coach Steve Specht told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The University of Michigan announced it on social media.

“Welcome home, @ChaseHerbstreit,” they wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Specht told WCPO he understands that Chase has signed for a full scholarship with the Wolverines.

Kirk Herbstreit commented on his son’s commitment on social media.

“So proud of you Chase! Congratulations on this incredible opportunity. Look forward to watching you continue to grow and develop at Michigan. Keep grinding!!” he wrote.

Chase threw for over 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns for St. Xavier this past season. He also ran for over 600 yards and eight scores.

The Bombers finished as a Division I regional runner-up.

