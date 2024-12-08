UPDATE: State troopers ID 31-year-old man hit, killed by car in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @4:20 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the man killed after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

State troopers from the Dayton Post responded at 5:50 a.m. to reports of a crash on State Route 725 in Miamisburg, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Kia Optima was going westbound on State Route 725 near Leiter Road.

State troopers identified the man hit as Ryan Edward Kline, 31, of Miamisburg. The Kia hit him on State Route 725.

Kline was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia, Michael Wright, 56, was not injured, the spokesperson said.

Next of kin notification has been made.

The crash remains under investigation. Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash.

