ATLANTA, GA — The president and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios has died.

The studio confirmed Steve Mensch’s in a statement on Saturday on social media.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that a plane registered to Mensch was involved in a crash in Florida Friday night, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a single-engine Vans RV12 plane crashed along the edge of a highway around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Only the pilot was on board.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man on board the plane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation into the crash.

The single-engine Vans RV-12IS was registered to Mensch at his home address in the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, according to FAA records.

Tyler Perry Studios president dies after plane crash Photo contributed by Tyler Perry Studios (via Facebook) (Tyler Perry Studios/Tyler Perry Studios)

