School bus involved in crash on I-675

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A school bus crash is causing delays on Interstate 675.

Sugarcreek Township officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to I-675 Southbound near Wilmington Pike on reports of a crash.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that a school bus was involved in the crash. They were unsure of any injuries.

ODOT cameras show delays near 10 minutes on SB I-675 approaching Wilmington Pike.

We will update this story.

Delays on I 675 due to school crash Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

