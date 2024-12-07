School bus involved in crash on I-675

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A school bus crash is causing delays on Interstate 675.
Sugarcreek Township officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to I-675 Southbound near Wilmington Pike on reports of a crash.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that a school bus was involved in the crash. They were unsure of any injuries.
ODOT cameras show delays near 10 minutes on SB I-675 approaching Wilmington Pike.
We will update this story.
