Juvenile shot, killed Friday night

ELMWOOD PLACE — A juvenile was killed in a shooting Friday night at Elmwood Place, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, our news partner WCPO contributed to this report.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hamilton Ave. and Oak Street around 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

A boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, authorities say. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 513-586-5533 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

