Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A woman was found dead Saturday morning with a gunshot wound in Mt. Airy Forest, according to our news partner WCPO Cincinnati.

The woman, later identified as 20-year-old Lanyah Dawson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Authorities were called to the Trail Ridge Road around 12:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive person, CPD says.

The investigation into Dawson’s death is ongoing, police say.

