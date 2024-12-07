Flags lowered to half-staff for Pearl Harbor anniversary

Governor DeWine ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff for the 83rd anniversary of Pear Harbor.
Pearl Harbor happened 83 years ago on Dec. 7 and many lives were lost.
Read Gov. DeWine’s full statement below:
“In honor of the lives lost on December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and in
accordance with orders from the President of the United States of America, I hereby
proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio
Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United
States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public
buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio from midnight to midnight on
December 7, 2024.”
