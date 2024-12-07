5 people hospitalized after ‘carbon monoxide incident’ in Champaign County

URBANA — Five people were hospitalized after what officials are calling a ‘carbon monoxide incident’ in Champaign County Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:54 a.m. Friday, crews were called for a possible carbon monoxide incident in the 200 block of East Water Street in Urbana.

TRENDING STORIES:

In total, five people were taken to area hospitals, according to the Urbana Fire Division in a post on Facebook.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) is often called the “invisible killer” as it is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that can be deadly.

It is produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as gas, wood, charcoal, or oil, according to the post.

In homes and workplaces, the common sources of CO include malfunctioning gas appliances, fireplaces, and other fuel-burning equipment.

CO alarms can be installed to detect CO and help reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



