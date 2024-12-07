Flames, smoke pour out of historical Overfield Tavern Museum in Troy

TROY — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Overfield Tavern Museum in Troy early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 200 block of East Water Street on reports of a structure fire.

Troy Police Department Sergeant Mosier confirmed that the fire was at the Overfield Tavern Museum.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to Sgt. Mosier.

Crews are working to put out the fire, at this time it is unclear how extensive the damage will be.

The fire does not appear to be spreading to any other buildings, according to Sgt. Mosier.

The Overfield Tavern Museum shared a photo of the fire on their Facebook page.

“We have a severe fire at the museum. This is a tragedy for our community and for Ohio history,” the post read.

We have a severe fire at the museum. We are not sure how it began. Troy Fire Department is on the scene. This I Please... Posted by The Overfield Tavern Museum on Saturday, December 7, 2024

