Man, woman arrested after nearly 140 grams of narcotics found in vehicle in Logan County

BELLEFONTAINE — A man and a woman were arrested after nearly 140 grams of narcotics were found in their car in Logan County.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Bellefontaine Police Department arrested two people who were wanted on outstanding warrants connected to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to a post on social media, officers with the Bellefontaine Police Department Criminal Patrol Unit and the K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of North Main Street.

Officers took the two occupants, 40-year-old Andre Hughes of Bellefontaine and 35-year-old Brittany Hartline of Russells Point into custody.

It was uncovered during a drug trafficking investigation that the pair had been making regular trips to source cities to get large quantities of narcotics.

They would then transport them back to Logan County for distribution.

Following the arrest, K9 Pyro was deployed to perform a narcotics sniff on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 21 grams of cocaine, 95 grams of methamphetamine, and 23 units of LSD, as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking and sales.

Police K9 finds nearly 140 grams of narcotics (Bellefontaine Police Department)

