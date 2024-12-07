Injuries reported after semi rolls, crashes into embankment in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a semi-truck rolled over and crashed in an embankment in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:30 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to State Route 49 just north of I-70 on reports of a rollover crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The semi-truck reportedly rolled and crashed into an embankment, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver had minor injuries, according to the dispatcher.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



