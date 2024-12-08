Part of busy street closed after Dayton crash

DAYTON — Part of a busy street is closed in Dayton after a crash Saturday night.
Dayton officers and medics responded around 7 p.m. to S Main Street and River Park Drive on the report of a crash.
Videos and photos show two vehicles were involved in the crash.
A vehicle suffered front-end damage and there was debris on the street. Part of S. Main Street was closed.
A Dayton officer to our News Center 7 crew at the scene no one was hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
