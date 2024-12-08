Pet crocodile dies after being tossed into snow during fight between brothers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two brothers are facing charges after getting into a fight that involved their exotic pets, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Two brothers, ages 33 and 30, were taken into custody and are facing animal cruelty and assault charges, according to a trooper report.

Troopers said after a fight between the brothers, the 33-year-old suspect threw his brother’s pet alligator into the snow.

The 30-year-old suspect then did the same with his brother’s pet crocodile.

Troopers located and rescued the alligator but were unable to find the crocodile and suspect it died from the cold exposure.

CBS affiliate KTUU said the argument between the brothers was over anime.

