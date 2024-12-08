Homeowner shoots, seriously injures intruder on balcony, police say

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after attempting to break into a Butler County home Sunday.

West Chester police said the shooting happened at Stoney Creek Condos around 3:30 a.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

The resident heard noises coming from his balcony and found the man inside, according to a statement from police.

The resident shot the intruder, who was taken to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

