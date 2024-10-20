Firefighters extinguish flames near freight facility in Urbana

URBANA, Champaign County — Firefighters extinguished a fire near a cargo and freight facility in Urbana Saturday night, a spokesperson with the Urbana Fire Division confirmed.

Urbana fire crews were called to the area of U.S. 36 and Muzzy Road, near Damewood Enterprises LLC, on reports of a fire just before 10 p.m.

The spokesperson at least one trailer and other items were on fire.

The exact location and cause of this fire has not been determined.

No one was injured in this fire.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

