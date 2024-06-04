Facility to review safety measures after armed robbery turned pursuit

SPRINGFIELD — A local facility says it will review safety measures after an employee was robbed while working over the weekend in Clark County.

As News Center 7 reported on Sunday, Crystal Crable was working at the Oesterlen Services For Youth when she said three teen patients threatened her and stole her vehicle.

“The girls cornered me, and they threatened me with violence in like, threatened to hurt me with scissors,” Crable said. “They took my keys and my badge and ran.”

Around 2:40 a.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to Mechanicsburg Road on reports of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the suspects drove away and officers initiated a pursuit, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The suspects got away in Crable’s brand-new 2017 Jeep Renegade.

About 30 minutes into the chase, the suspects pulled over in Beavercreek after spike strips damaged the tires. The teens were taken into custody.

Crable also told News Center 7 on Sunday that she does not feel safe working alone at the facility.

“I don’t feel safe if I’m going to be there by myself again,” she said. “Even with those three gone, which were the main threat. Who knows if another one had that thought in mind.”

Oesterlen Services for Youth released a statement following Sunday’s incident to News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

“Oesterlen Services for Youth is investigating an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of June 2, 2024. Three youth residents in the female’s residential living unit threatened a staff member, stole her swipe card and car keys, and ran away from the facility. Springfield police were notified immediately, and the youth were captured in the Beavercreek area within 40-45 minutes of their escape. Oesterlen’s staff member and the three youth residents are safe, and the youth are currently in the custody of law enforcement in Clark County.

The safety and well-being of our staff and residents is our top priority. We are fully investigating the incident and are working closely with local law enforcement officials to determine how the incident occurred, and what measures can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. As part of that process, we are reviewing safety protocols and staff procedures to identify any potential vulnerabilities. Counseling and support services are being offered to all staff members and residents affected by this incident.

Oesterlen is a residential care facility and mental health treatment center for emotionally, behaviorally, and psychologically troubled children, and adolescents. Oesterlen provides a wide range of services to its clients including counseling, foster care, residential, and other support programs.”

News Center 7 is working to learn the charges and teens’ names.

We will continue to follow this story.

