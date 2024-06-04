Local city council votes to ban recreational marijuana sales

OAKWOOD — Recreational dispensaries across the state want to start selling marijuana, but one local city said it would not allow it.

At Monday’s Oakwood City Council meeting leaders said selling marijuana was not in the best interest of the city.

“It just doesn’t make sense to have an actual operator selling,” Steven Byington, vice mayor of Oakwood said.

