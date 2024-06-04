Local

Local city council votes to ban recreational marijuana sales

By WHIO Staff

FILE PHOTO: SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: In this photo illustration, dried cannabis flowers are displayed on April 30, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

OAKWOOD — Recreational dispensaries across the state want to start selling marijuana, but one local city said it would not allow it.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to Oakwood leaders about the proposed ban. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

At Monday’s Oakwood City Council meeting leaders said selling marijuana was not in the best interest of the city.

“It just doesn’t make sense to have an actual operator selling,” Steven Byington, vice mayor of Oakwood said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

