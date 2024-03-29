‘It’ll save lives;’ 50 Ohio businesses to receive licenses to sell recreational marijuana

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 50 businesses across the state will receive licenses to carry recreational marijuana products in June.

These select businesses will be able to sell the products in September.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, 4 You Smoke Shop co-owner Billy Jo Anders-Eid explains what this process means.

“I think it’ll save lives for real,” Anders-Eid said.

Anders-Eid is happy that the Department of Commerce is taking its time to regulate recreational marijuana.

“Are you getting it from a licensed facility? Or are you getting it from Joe Schmo down the street because they gave you a deal,” Anders-Eid said. “Anything could be laced, and you never know what they can be bringing into their shop.”

She believes her shop does not meet the state’s requirements because it’s in a duplex.

“You have to have a security guard, you have to have full brick walls all the way up to the roof, which a lot of complexes and stuff don’t have,” Anders-Eid said.

Cincinnati resident Angel Wright said she’s okay with waiting because she thinks it will ultimately keep people safe.

“I felt like it was important to do that because a lot of people were getting drug charges and getting harsh sentences for things that’s like, not that serious,” Wright said.

The sale of recreational marijuana will be subject to state and local taxes. An additional 10% tax will go towards social equity and jobs programs, mental health services, and addiction services.

“It makes it a lot more convenient for the smoke shops here. Definitely not having to pay for shipping from different states,” Wright said.

“It goes to your kids in schools that goes to the police that goes to all those things that we need in our community,” Anders-Eid said.

