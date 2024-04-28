Heavy police presence reported in Harrison Twp. neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A heavy police presence is currently reported in a Harrison Township neighborhood.

Deputies are currently responding to a house in the 3700 block of Evansville Avenue.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson reports seeing at least six sheriff’s cruisers on the scene.

The law enforcement investigation began shortly after crews were called to investigate a reported shooting in Jefferson Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Colgate Avenue.

We are working to learn if the two scenes are connected.

This story will continue being updated.





