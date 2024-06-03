‘Don’t feel safe;’ Victim of armed robbery turned pursuit details connection to suspects

SPRINGFIELD — The victim of an overnight armed robbery turned police pursuit has a personal connection to those who stole her brand-new car.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Crystal Crable said the incident took place while she was working.

“The girls cornered me, and they threatened me with violence in like, threatened to hurt me with scissors,” Crable said.

Crable said she was willing to give them anything to stay safe.

“They took my keys and they took my badge and they ran,” she said.

Crable said she works at the Oestrelen Services For Youth and the suspects were patients.

Around 2:40 a.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to Mechanicsburg Road on reports of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the suspects drove away and officers initiated a pursuit, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The suspects got away in Crable’s brand-new 2017 Jeep Renegade.

“I’ve had this car for not even maybe not even a week,” she said.

Crable said police chased the suspects for nearly 25 miles.

“Springfield and then they went to Yellow Springs, and then they made their way over towards Beavercreek,” she said.

About 30 minutes into the chase, the suspects pulled over in Beavercreek after spike strips damaged the tires.

“I think they ran past one of them (spike strips), but then the second or third one caught them and that’s whenever the tires got destroyed,” Crable said.

Inside the car, police found two notes with instructions on how to get to the highway.

“Pull out of the parking lot, go all the way down, bust the left, drive straight till you hit the highway,” Crable said reciting the note.

Crable said after this, she doesn’t feel safe working alone at this facility.

“I don’t feel safe if I’m going to be there by myself again. Even with those three gone, which were the main threat. Who knows if another one had that thought in mind,” she said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, police did take three suspects into custody, but their identities were not immediately available.

