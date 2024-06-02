Armed robbery leads to multi county pursuit, suspects in custody

SPRINGFIELD — An armed robbery in Springfield led to a multi-county pursuit early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police officers were responding to an armed robbery around 2:40 a.m. when the suspects fled and officers initiated a pursuit, according to a Springfield Police Department Officer-in-charge.

The pursuit went into Greene County where the suspects hit a spike strip placed by a department offering mutual aid.

>> Fire crews spend several hours battling fire at Amazon fulfillment center in Montgomery County

Three suspects were taken into custody after their tires were damaged, and they pulled over.

The suspect’s identities have not yet been released. It is also unclear what charges, if any, they will be facing.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group