Coroner IDs 68-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Butler Co.

WEST CHESTER — Investigators have identified a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and medics responded just before 7 p.m. to a crash on Tylersville Road between Princeton Glendale Road and Wethersfield Drive, according to our news partner WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported a person to the hospital, where they later died.

That person was identified as 68-year-old Timothy Baltzell.

Baltzell was on SR-747 approaching Tylersville Road in the left turn lane.

He failed to yield to traffic while making a left turn and was hit by a Jeep Cherokee, according to a crash report.

After the impact, the Jeep rotated and hit the front of a Workhorse W42 that was stopped at a light.

The impact also forced Baltzell’s vehicle between the Workhorse and a Ford Expedition.

No other drivers were hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]