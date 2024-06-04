Serious injuries reported after crash in Clayton

CLAYTON — Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle in Clayton Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m. Clayton police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the area of Afton and Westbrook roads for reports of an injury crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Troopers confirmed that the crash was between a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

