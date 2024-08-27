Extreme heat forcing companies, schools to make changes

MIAMI VALLEY — The heat has forced some schools to dismiss classes early and companies to make changes.

You may be hearing garbage trucks earlier than usual this morning.

This is to keep trash collectors safe.

“Picking up your waste and recycling is essential,” Molly Kennedy of Dayton Rumpke told News Center 7. “You don’t want that not taken care of, so, we’re going to take care of our drivers so that you as residents can get taken care of as well.”

Troy City Schools is one of several districts letting kids out early as eight of their nine buildings don’t have air conditioning.

The idea is to get kids home before the peak heat of the day.

“I’m very blessed to be able to pick up my children and make that arrangement,” said Kim Wehrkamp.

