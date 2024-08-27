School closed tomorrow ahead of dangerous heat, second district plans early release

MIAMI VALLEY — Several schools have reported closings and early dismissals ahead of a dangerous heat wave in the Miami Valley.

Summit Academy Transitional High School in Montgomery County will be closed through Wednesday due to the heat.

Troy City Schools in Miami County will have a two-hour early release on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Celina City Schools in Mercer County will have a two-hour early release for seventh to twelfth-grade students on Tuesday.

