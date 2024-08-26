Dangerous, near-record heat expected; Heat advisory in effect starting Tuesday

DAYTON — A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the Miami Valley from Aug. 27 at noon until Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

A heat wave will roll on in Tuesday with our third straight day about 90.

Tuesday could wind up being tied for the hottest day so far this year, and there is an outside we could have the hottest day with a high of 95 in the forecast.

Heat index values are likely to exceed 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Heat index values on either side of 100 degrees are also possible on Wednesday.

