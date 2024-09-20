Extreme drought impacting several fall crops, including apples

MIAMI VALLEY — The extreme drought in Ohio is getting worse and impacting several fall crops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will tell you how the drought has one local orchard worried about next year this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Glenn Monnin of Monnin’s Fruit Farm said they have been using as much water as possible to try and save their crop.

TRENDING STORIES:

He also told News Center 7 that apples are struggling with warm temperatures and no rain.

“The apples hitting the ground instead of people coming out to pick them. We still have some apples for people to pick,” said Monin.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



