‘Extraordinary act of courage;’ Man risks life to save person from burning home in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man risked his own life to save someone else from a burning home in Harrison Township.

On April 3, James Smith was traveling home from work along Philadelphia Drive when he smelled smoke.

Smith turned around, determined to find the source.

That’s when he spotted smoke rising from a home in the 5700 block of Philadelphia Drive, according to a social media post by Harrison Township.

A 911 call captures these moments.

“I see smoke rolling out from under the eave of the house,” Smith tells dispatchers. “There is fire inside the house; I can see it from the window.”

Smith shouted inside the home, trying to get he attention of anyone who may be inside.

He heard movement coming from inside and urged the occupant to follow his voice.

“Follow my voice,” he can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Don’t give up.”

The occupant collapsed ten feet from the entrance.

Smith entered the smoke-filled house and dragged the man to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Mr. Smith’s actions were nothing short of heroic. Entering a burning home to save someone’s life—without any protective gear or training—is an extraordinary act of courage. Thanks to his quick thinking and selfless bravery, a life was saved that day. We’re incredibly grateful for citizens like Mr. Smith who step up in moments of crisis," Harrison Township Fire Chief Mike Crist said.

On the social media post honoring his actions, Smith himself replied, “I was just in the right place at the right time.”

