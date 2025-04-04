1 in critical condition after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is in critical condition after a house fire this afternoon in Dayton, according to Seth Dodds with the Harrison Township Fire Department

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Philadelphia Drive around 5:30 p.m., Dodds says.

Dodds told News Center 7 that the person who reported the house fire made sure the resident of the home made it out. The resident is in critical condition, Dodds says.

The fire caused moderate damage on the first floor of the home, according to Dodds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

