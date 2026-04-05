‘Excited for the journey;’ Dayton starter returning next season

DAYTON — A University of Dayton starter has announced that he will return next season.
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Dayton forward Amael L’Etang announced on social media that he will be back for his junior season.
“Excited for the journey ahead,” he wrote on his X account. “Let’s do it, Flyer Nation.”
L’Etang is the second player from last year’s team to announce his return to Dayton. Jauin Simon announced on April 2 that he will also be back next season.
Excited for the journey ahead💪🏼— Amaël L’Etang (@amaelletang_29) April 5, 2026
Let’s do it Flyer Nation❤️💙✈️ pic.twitter.com/SHSkDC2O0L
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L’Etang started 31 of 33 games this past season.
He missed the first four games of the Atlantic 10 season due to a lower leg injury.
L’Etang was the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game (PPG).
He was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for his performances against George Mason and Duquesne on Feb. 16-22.
L’Etang played his best game of the season against nationally ranked Saint Louis on Feb. 24.
He had a double-double, 26 points and 10 rebounds, in UD’s 77-62 upset win.
His last-second tip-in beat Saint Louis, 70-69, in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Championship on March 14.
Dayton went 25-12 this past season and 12-6 in the Atlantic 10.
Their season ended in the third round of the 2026 NIT.
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