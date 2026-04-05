Woman accused of DUI with child in car reportedly hits whippet while getting arrested

A woman was arrested after police said she was driving under the influence with her 4-year-old in the car.

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Washington State Police said the vehicle had multiple near-collisions and illegal passings before it pulled into a private driveway and stopped, our sister station KIRO reported.

The woman showed signs of impairment, which prompted troopers to make an arrest.

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While troopers were trying to take her into custody, there was a scuffle, and the woman allegedly took a hit from a whippet while being arrested, KIRO reported.

Whippets are metal canisters containing pressurized nitrous oxide that are legally obtainable (like a can of Reddi Whip whipped cream) but are used as inhalants for a high.

The woman was arrested for felony eluding, DUI, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.

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