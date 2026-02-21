Dayton beats Duquesne to extend winning streak to 3 games

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won its third straight game in less than a week on Saturday.

Amael L’Etang finished with a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds, helping Dayton beat the Duquesne Dukes, 78-66, at the UD Arena.

Javon Bennett scored 14 points while Keonte Jones added 13. UD held the Dukes to 28 percent shooting in the second half, including 1-of-9 from three-point range.

The Flyers improved to 18-9 overall, and 9-5 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton jumped out to a 13-5 lead to start the game, but the Dukes went on a 12-4 run to tie it at 17-17.

It stayed close throughout the first half. Tarance Guinyard’s three-pointer put Duquesne ahead, 35-34, with 2:09 left until halftime.

Javon Bennett scored five straight points as UD reclaimed the lead, 39-35. L’Etang and Guinyard exchanged treys as the Flyers led, 42-39, at halftime.

De’Shayne’s Montgomery’s alley-oop and Jordan Derkack’s three-point play expanded Dayton’s advantage to 59-47.

Jones got the UD crowd roaring with two dunks. His first gave the Flyers their largest lead, 71-55. His second helped put the game away with 2:16 remaining.

Dayton’s next game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 24, when they host nationally ranked Saint Louis. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

