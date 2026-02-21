At least 1 person injured after residential fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least one person was injured after a residential fire in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:37 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Chestnut Ave on reports of a residential structure fire, according to a Springfield Police and Fire Supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least one person was injured, according to the supervisor.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

It is believed that everyone is out of the house, according to the supervisor.

Fire crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group