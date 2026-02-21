University placed on lockdown after reports of an armed individual

CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Christian University was put on a lockdown Friday evening for several hours after a report of an armed individual, officials say.

The campus lockdown and shelter-in-place protocols were activated due to a reported security concern near the softball fields located in the 1400 block of Lancaster Pike, according to our news partner, WBNS.

The Circleville Police Department said a campus security officer encountered a male who was reportedly loitering in the area.

When the officer approached the individual, he allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer before fleeing into a wooded area adjacent to campus property, said police.

Circleville police officers and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene. The school reported no injuries.

Ohio Christian University activated its emergency response procedures as a precaution. Students, faculty, and staff were directed to shelter in place while officers secured the perimeter between the wooded area and campus.

Around 10:10 p.m., the university lifted the shelter-in-place and said that law enforcement would continue to patrol the area while the investigation continued.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted and used K9s and a helicopter during their search.

During the search, officers found a person and detained them at a nearby Sheetz gas station on South Court Street, but officers said that it was later determined that they were not connected with the incident at the university.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said the search for the individual has been called off.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. The school said they would update information when it is appropriate.

“We are grateful for the swift response of our campus security team and our local law enforcement partners,” said Ohio Christian University President R.D. Saunders. “The safety of our students and employees remains our highest priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our campus community during this precautionary lockdown.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Circleville Police Department at 740-474-8888.

