Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a garage fire in Dayton on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported along McCall Street before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavy fire coming from a detached garage, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Matt McClain. Two cars in the driveway were also on fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We had a lot of wind this evening. We think the wind contributed to helping push the fire through the garage, plus there were multiple cars inside the garage as well, so a lot of heat being generated,” McClain said.

Fire crews on scene also had issues with water supply due to low pressure, but they were able to get the flames under control.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt, McClain said.

There was no damage to the house or any neighboring properties.

News Center 7 crews in the area saw a large plume of black smoke from U.S. 35.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group