$2 million bond set for husband accused of killing wife in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The man accused of killing his wife in Tipp City made his first court appearance on Friday.

Caleb Flynn, 39, appeared for his arraignment Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

A judge set Flynn’s bond at $2 million.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins announced Thursday evening that Caleb was charged in connection with the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

“The Tipp City Police Department appreciates the community’s patience and support while this collaborative investigative team worked diligently on this complex case. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the many agencies that have assisted—and continue to assist—in this investigation involving a tragic loss of life," Adkins said.

Authorities found probable cause to charge Caleb with murder; however, specific investigative details were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ashley was killed in her home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 on Friday, Caleb told dispatchers that someone broke into their home.

“Oh my God. Somebody, somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife,” he said.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Caleb remains booked in the Miami County Jail.

