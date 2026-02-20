Person forced from home after lightning reportedly hits house in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — A person has been forced out of their home after a reported lightning strike in a Vandalia neighborhood.
The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said in a social media post that firefighters responded around 10:48 p.m. to the 300 block of Watercup Avenue on a reported structure fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke in the home and got the occupant safely outside.
“It appears that a lightning strike did significant damage to the home’s electrical panel and possibly the home’s water heater and water line,” the social media post said. “There was a small fire in the panel that was quickly handled.”
The homeowner was forced from their home.
No injuries were reported.
There was a working smoke detector in the home. No damage estimate is currently available.
