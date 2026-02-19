Severe thunderstorms are possible this evening

DAYTON — The Miami Valley’s first risk for severe weather this year comes our way within the next several hours. All storm threats are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Here’s what we’re watching:

TIMELINE: Thunderstorms will enter the Miami Valley around 8 PM or so tonight and will march northeastward. The threat of storms will last through midnight tonight.

During this window, some of the storms will become strong to severe. Damaging wind is the greatest threat. Large hail and/or isolated tornadoes are also possible.

INGREDIENTS: Midday sunshine has allowed temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. Dew points are in the mid 50s. This combination is helping to give the atmosphere at least moderate levels of instability.

Wind shear values are high. This overlap of instability and wind shear will lead to the development of severe thunderstorms.

AFTER THE STORMS: Colder air arrives. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the middle 30s. On Sunday, we’ll have a chance for snow showers.

