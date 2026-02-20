New Lebanon principal on leave amid investigation into social media post

NEW LEBANON — A principal at New Lebanon Local Schools has been placed on leave.
Dixie Middle School principal Jason Izor was placed on leave on Monday, superintendent Dr. Greg Williams confirmed to News Center 7.
Williams said this comes after Izor was accused of misconduct in a social media post.
The district became aware of the post on the evening of Feb. 12. Williams said it was then that Izor himself contacted New Lebanon Police to take a report.
Izor has been with the district since August 2023.
The New Lebanon Police Department is investigating the matter.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
