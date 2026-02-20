Neighbors shocked after husband charged with wife’s murder in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Neighbors are in shock after learning that the husband of a woman who was killed in her Tipp City home has been charged with murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information from Tipp City LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Caleb Flynn, 39, was booked into the Miami County Jail at around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, according to online jail records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said Caleb is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Caleb is charged with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

A man spoke with our news crew about their relationship with the Flynn family. He lived across the street from them.

“It’s been very disconcerting. I mean, you’ll think you know your neighbors. And it’s not that we were really good friends, we were waving neighbors,” said John Liening. “You know, they cut the grass, and we were working out here, and we’ll wave at each other, that was about it.”

He said that the neighborhood is shocked by the whole thing.

“You’re shocked to find that something like that could actually happen here in your neighborhood,” said Liening.

News Center 7 repeatedly requested 911 calls.

On Wednesday, the Miami County Prosecutor responded to our request for the 911 calls and said they were not being released at this time because they’re part of the investigative record, which is legal according to Ohio law.

The prosecutor’s office said we will get that call, but it isn’t clear when.

Caleb Flynn remains booked in the Miami County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group