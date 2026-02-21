‘Residents deserve to be safe;’ Local police to enforce juvenile curfew after rise in violent crimes

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department announced plans to begin enforcing the city’s curfew for minors starting in March to improve safety for children and residents.

Anyone under age 18 is prohibited from loitering, loafing, or idling on public streets, alleys, parks, or other public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The enforcement initiative comes as the city addresses a rise in juvenile crime and victimization.

More than 80 juveniles have been victims of violent crimes in Dayton over the last three years, according to police.

Officials said they are serious about the crackdown to ensure residents and their property remain safe.

When officers find minors out past the curfew, they plan to transport them to a police station.

Parents or guardians will then be notified and required to pick up their children at the station.

Both the juveniles and their parents could face consequences for the violations.

Dayton Police Sgt. Sali Jones said the consequences include potential legal actions.

“You can get a citation,” Jones said. “Have to do some processes with the juvenile justice system. If there are any additional crimes, the juvenile would be charged appropriately, and whatever the parent would be responsible for.”

Jones said that the department is responding to a rise in local crime involving young people.

“Keep our community safe, because we are seeing that increase in juveniles committing crimes,” Jones said. “So our residents deserve to be safe in their houses and their property be safe.”

Aaron Shipp, a Dayton resident, said he and other parents in his neighborhood are in favor of the crackdown.

“I like the fact that Dayton is thinking about having the kids come in a little bit earlier, or at least enforcing the curfew,” Shipp said.

He was shocked to find out more than 80 juveniles had been victims of violent crime in three years, calling the data “astronomical” and “absolutely ridiculous.”

However, he said the strict enforcement might be difficult for some families to navigate.

“I think it’s going to be a stretch for some of the parents that will get caught in that net,” Shipp said.

Curfew enforcement will officially begin in March. Department officials are also discussing plans to continue the enforcement through the summer.

